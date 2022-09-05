Media release – Officer involved shooting in 2900 block of E Wabash
On 09-4-22, a complainant called SPD indicating a court order (anti-harassment order) had been issued and needed to be served on their neighbor. The neighbor left the location prior to SPD officers being able to respond and serve the legal document.
At about 10PM, the complainant advised their neighbor had returned. Shortly thereafter the caller indicated the neighbor was outside with what the complainant believed to be an AR-15 style rifle.
Due to the events which led to the issuance of a court order, coupled with the suspect now being armed and in close proximity to the caller, multiple officers responded to the scene. Shortly thereafter uniformed officers encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting took place. At least one long-gun was observed in the immediate vicinity of the suspect.
Officers quickly rendered first aid to the injured suspect. The suspect was subsequently transported to a local, but was later pronounced deceased. The suspect was the only individual injured in the incident.
Per standard procedure, the involved officers were placed on administrative leave. Officers were equipped with body cameras at the time of the incident.
The Spokane Independent Investigative Response team (SIIR) will conduct the investigation.
The SIIR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Spokane Valley Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. As an involved agency, Spokane Police Department personnel will not be involved in this investigation in compliance with WAC 139-12.
- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is the case managing agency for this incident. All future communications will be sent via the SIIR Team.
- The Spokane Police Department will release the names of involved officers at a later date.
- Once the SIIR Team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
