From the City of Moscow:
MOSCOW, Idaho - Starting Monday, June 5th Orchard Avenue will be closed from Lanny Lane to Hirschi Road for the construction of the Ponderosa Booster Station water main tie-in to the existing water distribution system. The road closure is scheduled to last through Thursday, June 8th.
The construction of the new booster station will help provide energy and water treatment efficiency while providing our City Water Operators the tools necessary to analyze and deliver quality water in our distribution system.
Local access for residents will remain open as much as possible however, the public should expect road closures, detours, and possible delays near this location during the week.
Substantial completion for the booster station is scheduled for Fall 2023.
ADA accessibility is a top priority for the City in all projects. If this project, or any other City project is found to be impacting anyone’s ability to access public services, please email
ejaccessibility@ci.moscow.id.us or call 208-883-7600.
Every effort will be made to adhere to the contractor’s daily schedule; however, unforeseen circumstances may require adjustment. For questions about the project, including the project schedule or concerns about resident access, please contact the City of Moscow Engineering Division at 208-883-7034.