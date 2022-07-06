Orondo Fire Department responded to aviation accident

Orondo Fire responded to the report of an aviation accident near Turtle Rock four miles south of Orondo at 9:20 Wednesday morning. On arrival firefighters found a helicopter wreckage in an orchard along with a tractor with both on fire.
Firefighters initial efforts were hindered by difficult access and high voltage power lines. Once the power lines were de-energized firefighters extinguished the fire on both the tractor and helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter and the tractor driver were both injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment.
The initial investigation showed the helicopter struck high voltage power lines careening into a cherry orchard where is struck a tractor and sprayer upon impact that were operating in the orchard.
Emergency responders where on scene from Orondo Fire Department, Ballard Ambulance and the Douglas County Sheriff department.
Permission granted to use the above information and attached photo