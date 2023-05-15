From the City of Moscow:
MOSCOW, Idaho - Pursuant to City Code Title 5, Chapter 17-5, regarding establishing the Outdoor Irrigation Season for 2023, Tyler Palmer, Deputy City Supervisor, Public Works and Services, has consulted with appropriate staff, researched temperature and precipitation information, and determined that the 2023 Irrigation Season for the City of Moscow shall start May 18, 2023.
During the declared Outdoor Irrigation Season, the City encourages residents to refrain from outdoor irrigation until precipitation and soil moisture decreases to a point that landscaping needs supplemental water.
Title 5, Section 17-5 of the Code states, “Outdoor Irrigation shall be allowed only between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. local time, during the Outdoor Irrigation Season unless modified by variance pursuant to this Chapter. Outdoor Irrigation shall be prohibited at all times not within the declared Outdoor Irrigation Season, unless permitted by Variance,” issued by the Deputy City Supervisor—Public Works and Services.
Additional irrigation information and the Water Conservation Ordinance Variance Application are located on the City of Moscow website.
Questions regarding the Irrigation Season or variance process should be directed to Kelli Cooper, Sustainability Programs Coordinator, at (208) 883-7122.