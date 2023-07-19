The Police Activities League (PAL) is an outreach program created in 2013 to help build trusting relationships between at-risk youth and local law enforcement.
Each summer, the PAL program offers fun, structured activities for youth, with opportunities to make friends and memories at their local parks. PAL engages youth with positive academic and athletic programs, such as flag football, basketball, running, soccer, swimming, and baseball. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) enrichment activities and lunch are provided at every session (for children individually registered and not attending through a youth center program). Throughout the season, youth participants focus on five core values: honesty, integrity, leadership, sportsmanship and respect. PAL program takes a holistic approach to crime prevention, focusing on reducing drug and gang involvement, as well as making positive decisions.
PAL is a collaborative program of the Spokane Police Department, Spokane Parks Department, YMCA, local community centers, and many other organizations working together to supply a myriad of resources in a central location. Support from the Spokane Parks Foundation and Numerica Credit Union have been instrumental in PAL’s success.
The age for PAL youth is 8 to 14 years old. For exceptions, please email spdcommunityoutreach@spokanepolice.org. To participate in PAL, complete the registration form and send to spdcommunityoutreach@spokanepolice.org.
Youth must bring a refillable water bottle.