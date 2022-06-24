SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Part of Skagit River will temporarily close to fishing.
From Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife:
Action: Temporarily closes a section of the Skagit River to all fishing.
Effective date: June 28 through June 29, 2022
Species affected: All species.
Location: Skagit River (Skagit County); from the Highway 9 bridge in Sedro Woolley to 200’ downstream of the mouth of the Baker River.
Rule: Closed to all fishing.
Reason for action: This area of the Skagit River will close to all fishing to avoid conflicts during scheduled treaty fisheries.
Additional information: The area around the mouth of the Baker River (from 200’ downstream to 200’ upstream,) is closed to all fishing under permanent rules listed in the Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.
Anglers are asked to respect tribal fishers and reminded to not interfere with tribal fisheries.
There will be future periodic closures to prevent conflicts during scheduled tribal fisheries. Conflicts that arise during ongoing fisheries could lead to additional time and area closures to reduce conflicts.
In-season closures or other management actions will be announced as soon as possible. Consider downloading the FishWA app or signing up for fishery change notifications by email at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.
Information contact: Mill Creek Regional Office, 425-775-1311