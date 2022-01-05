WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - A pedestrian was killed in an accident with a plow in Whatcom County Tuesday night.
From the Whatcom County Executive's Office:
At approximately 6:00pm on Tuesday, Jan. 4, a pedestrian was struck and killed in an incident with a Whatcom County Public Works snow plow. The incident occurred after dark on SR 9 just south of Deming during a snow storm.
“On behalf of our entire community, our deepest sympathy goes to everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Satpal Sidhu, Whatcom County Executive. “My heart goes out to the family and friends of the person who passed away, as well as our employee who was involved.”
A full investigation is being led by the Washington State Patrol in full cooperation with Whatcom County. The snowplow operator is a longtime employee with many years of experience.
“Whatcom County employees are Whatcom County residents – we work here and we live here,” said Jon Hutchings, Public Works Director. “We are a close-knit community and there are going to be people who know the plow driver and people who know the person who passed away. There are even going to be people who know both of them. We ask that the community avoid speculation during this difficult time; our community is grieving.”