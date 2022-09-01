From Idaho State Police:
WESTMOND, Idaho - The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred on Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at approximately 12:47 PM on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, Westmond, Bonner County, Idaho.
A 62-year-old female from Westmond, ID was walking northbound on the east side of US-95 when a gold 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by a 71-year-old female from Athol, ID, struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Camry sustained no injuries.
Notifications to family have been made.
US-95 in the area of the crash was reduced to one lane during the investigation for approximately two hours.
The incident remains under investigation.