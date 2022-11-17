From Spokane County:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – In observance of Thanksgiving, Spokane County offices will be closed next week on Thursday, November 24, 2022 and Friday, November 25,2022.
All offices on the Spokane County Campus, including the Spokane County Courthouse (including Municipal, District and Superior Courts), Public Safety Building, and Public Works Building will be closed. In addition, Veterans Services, Community Services, Parks and Recreation, and SCRAPS will all be closed. All offices will reopen to the public on Monday, November 28, 2022.
All three Transfer Stations: North County, Spokane Valley and the Waste-to-Energy Facility will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen for business on Friday, November 25, 2022.
The City of Spokane operates the Waste to Energy (WTE) Facility Recycling & Disposal Site which is located at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd, west of downtown Spokane across from the Washington State Patrol office.
Spokane County’s transfer stations are located in the Valley at 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Located south of Trent Avenue across from the Spokane Industrial Park and in the North at 22123 N. Elk-Chattaroy Road.
To report a crime, call Crime Check at 456-2233.
Call 9-1-1 to report a life-threatening emergency or if you need an immediate response by law enforcement.
Spokane County wishes everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving.
From City of Spokane:
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Spokane City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25. My Spokane 311 employees will not be available for in person, phone, or online customer service inquiries these days. The public can access the 311 online app 24 hours a day and messages will be responded to the next business day.
Spokane Public Library and Spokane Municipal Court will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25.
The Waste-to-Energy Facility recycling and disposal site will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and open regular operating hours for the rest of the week.
Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late the week of Thanksgiving for residents whose garbage is normally picked up on Thursday and Friday. Because of the holiday, crews will do Thursday rounds on Friday, Nov. 25, and Friday rounds on Saturday, Nov. 26. December 2 also will be the last day of Clean Green yard and food waste pickup.
On-street parking meters and kiosks will not require payment on Thanksgiving Day. For the rest of the week, normal meter use rules apply.
Attractions in Riverfront Park will be closed Thanksgiving Day but open the rest of the week. View the full list of attraction hours. The Numerica Tree Lighting Celebration in Riverfront Park is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, with festivities from 4 – 7 p.m.. Check out other things to do on the Downtown Spokane Partnership’s Event Calendar and the Visit Spokane calendar.