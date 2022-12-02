From the City of Spokane Valley:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - City crews have completed a full residential plow of all streets in Spokane Valley. Crews began plowing residential streets late Wednesday, Nov. 30, after receiving several inches of snow. The city appreciates the patience and assistance of residents.
Residents who are concerned that a street did NOT get plowed can submit a request for assistance via the city's online SVexpress service. Residents should click on "request for service," then submit an address/location, and then select "Snow-Plowing" as a topic. In the comments box, please provide the name of the street/location that did not get plowed. Next, submit name and contact information, and click on the "create request" button. SVexpress is available to download as an App in both Android and iOS (Apple) versions. The app is titled SVexpress311.
The city plows 624 lane miles, and it can take 48-72 hours to complete a full residential plow. The city does not plow privately-owned roads, and Trent Avenue (SR 290) and Pines Road (SR 27) are plowed by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
City municipal code also requires the removal of snow (when more than 3 inches) from residential and commercial sidewalks within 48 hours after the end of a storm.
Additional updates will be available via Facebook and Twitter. Learn more about the city's snow removal procedures at spokanevalley.org/snowinfo.