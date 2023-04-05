From Port of Warden:
WARDEN, Wash. – As a result of efforts by Congressman Dan Newhouse, Senator Patty Murray and Senator Maria Cantwell, the Port of Warden has been recently awarded $2.5 million in FY 2023 Federal Highway Administration Funding (from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023) for its Road Infrastructure Improvement & Expansion Project to construct an industrial bypass road within the Port of Warden to/from industrial zoned properties on the south side of Warden, WA to handle the expected growth in truck freight from industrial, food processing and agricultural projects.
In the past few years, a great deal of economic development has occurred at the Port of Warden, including a canola crushing and canola oil refining facility, a new fertilizer distribution facility, additional fresh produce packing and frozen and dehydrated food processing, and the associated warehousing for these products.
As a result of the growth of various industries in the Port of Warden, an industrial bypass road is needed on the south side of Warden to accommodate increasing truck freight, and more importantly, so that trucks will have a bypass route around residential neighborhoods in south Warden.
Additionally, the Port of Warden has received some significant interest by manufacturing, food processing and warehousing projects that would create hundreds of family wage jobs and would result in hundreds of millions of dollars of positive economic impact and investment in the Warden community and southeast Grant County area.
Consequently, this $2.5 million in Federal Funding will greatly improve the road infrastructure in the Port of Warden to help attract these important economic development projects as well as to provide a suitable bypass route for trucks to go to/from industrial zoned properties in south Warden.
If you have any questions or need further information, please contact us at port.of.warden@gmail.com or 509-800-7903.