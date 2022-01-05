From the Post Falls Police Department:
POST FALLS, Idaho – On the morning of January 4th, 2022, the Post Falls Police Department arrested 28-year-old Marcus Allen Hartline at his residence in Post Falls on three (3) counts of Distribution of Sexually Exploitive Material and seven (7) counts of Possession of Sexually Exploitive Material. Mr. Hartline has been booked into Kootenai County Jail and will have first appearance on January 5th, 2022.
Mr. Hartline is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material over the internet. Starting at the end of November, investigators were successful at downloading over 70 GBs of contraband material suspected to be from Mr. Hartline. For reference, 70 GBs of data would fill over 14 DVDs. During the arrest, Mr. Hartline’s residence on W. Moorfield Ave was searched pursuant to a warrant and digital evidence was seized for further examination.
The Post Falls Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with the arrest of Mr. Hartline: the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office, the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, US Homeland Security Investigations, the US Secret Service, the US Marshals Service, and the Rathdrum Police Department.
This matter remains under active investigation. If you have information about this matter, please contact Det. Sgt. Neil Uhrig at 208-777-7140 or nuhrig@postfallspolice.com.