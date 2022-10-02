From Post Falls Police Department:
POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest.
It was confirmed that Vankomen had a felony warrant out of Kootenai County for dangerous drugs, and officers were told on scene that Vankomen was in the basement of the residence.
Due to circumstances, the Post Falls Police Departments Special Response Team was called out and searched the residence. Vankomen was not located.
If you have any information to Vankomen’s whereabouts, please contact the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517 or your local law enforcement agency.