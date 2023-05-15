From the United States Department of Agriculture:
KAMIAH, Idaho - Multiple Ranger Districts on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be conducting prescribed fire operations this week as weather and conditions allow. After postponing due to forecasted high winds over Mother’s Day weekend, local fire personnel are preparing to treat multiple prescribed fire projects now that favorable conditions are forecasted again this week.
Public may encounter minor smoke impacts and delays in traffic due to some of these operations, but any impacts should be short in duration.
These projects help to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and create better protection around communities from future wildfires.
The Palouse Ranger District will be using a UAS platform (Unmanned Aircraft System) to treat approximately 90 acres of activity generated fuels today through Wednesday in the Greenhorn Stewardship TS (Timber Sale) located about 3 air miles North-Northeast of Laird Park Campground.
There is no TFR (temporary flight restriction) in place, but Fire Management is asking all private aircraft to avoid the Dry Fork Creek and Excavation Gulch areas if possible.
Contact: Doug Colaprete, 208-875-1709
The Red River Ranger District will be treating activity generated fuels in the Dutch Oven TS area today and tomorrow. Up to Approximately 400 acres may be treated as this week as conditions allow.
Contact: Tom Mcleod, 208-842-2117
The Salmon River Ranger District will be treating up to approximately 3000 acres of natural and activity generated fuels this week in the Clean Slate project area. Arial ignitions with a helicopter will take place over the next couple of days as weather and flight conditions allow.
There is no TFR in place, but Fire Management is asking all private aircraft to avoid the Slate Creek and Nut Basin areas if possible.
Contact: Graydon Galloway, 208-983-4035
For more information, or questions about any of the planned spring burn projects on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, please call the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Fire Information Line at 208-935-6134