Multiple proposals aimed at bolstering housing and homeless services will be considered during Monday’s City Council meeting at 6 p.m.
A public hearing will be held on an interim zoning ordinance that allows shelters to be operated in heavy industrial areas citywide. The interim zoning ordinance would be in effect until Nov. 7, 2022, unless extended or canceled at a public hearing.
The City Council on June 27 approved a lease agreement for a homeless shelter at 4320 E. Trent Ave. in East Spokane. The facility is owned by Lawrence B. Stone Properties #4320, LLC, and is expected to be ready for occupancy around the beginning of August and will serve as a low-barrier shelter occupying 150-250 unhoused individuals.
Proposed contracts are being negotiated with The Guardians Foundation and Salvation Army for operating the shelter and providing wrap-around services respectively.
“All of the moving parts to opening the shelter as another safe temporary housing option for homeless individuals have taken a lot of collaboration with partners and the community and are coming together,” said Eric Finch, Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services Interim Director.
The Council will also consider a resolution requiring all future City-funded homeless service provider contracts include a Good Neighbor Agreement. Good Neighbor Agreements are a strategy to address neighborhood concerns that arise when new resources to support those experiencing homelessness are developed or expanded within the community.
Shelter-related funding amendments are part of the Council’s Consent Agenda.
One proposal is to increase funding for Catholic Charities from the Emergency Solutions Grant provided by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) $79,710 for the Rapid Re-Housing for Families Program for a total contract amount of $232,428. The funds will be used for housing relocation and stabilization services and rent assistance.
The other funding request is a commitment amendment with Volunteers of America for an additional $750,000 from HUD’s Community Development Block Grant due to the elevated costs of reconstruction for the homeless youth and young adult shelter at 3104 E. Augusta Ave.
For more information on these and other Council agenda items, visit https://my.spokanecity.org/citycouncil/meetings/.
The Council meeting can be viewed at https://my.spokanecity.org/citycable5/live/ and https://www.facebook.com/spokanecitycouncil.