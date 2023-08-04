This settlement is a result of an ongoing conversation with the Department of Labor that started in 2021 looking back 3 years.
We have policies in place to protect all our employees, especially any 16 and 17-year-olds we employ. One such policy prohibits minors from operating hazardous machinery. The infractions in question, when discovered, occurred at one store, and was quickly rectified, roughly two years ago. We have since taken even more steps to ensure our employees are safe through prevention, training, and awareness.
The vast majority of back wages in question resulted from payments regarding COVID appreciation and other bonuses. The bonuses were ruled as non-discretionary which causes the calculation of overtime to be treated differently. We have adjusted our calculations to include such bonuses and now align with the Dept of Labor regulations.
As for the unpaid breaks, this happens when a staff member clocks in too early from a lunch break. An infrequent occurrence but one that happens. Our policies have been in place for years regarding paid breaks, so this was an opportunity for us to re-educate our team regarding our best practices. We have also taken steps in our time keeping software to ensure that the thousands of time clock entries that occur daily, align with the federal meal break policy.
Rosauers enjoys having some of the longest-tenured and best employees in our industry. We believe this is due to our emphasis on keeping everyone safe and appreciated. The Department of Labor exists to keep everyone safe and employed. We cooperated with them fully to be sure we were abiding by all rules and regulations.