Safe Streets Task Force Identifies and Arrests Shooting Suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. -The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force (SRSSTF), with the assistance of the Spokane Police Department’s (SPD) Violent Crimes Task Force and SPD’s SWAT Team, located a shooting suspect, 19-year-old Duane G. Delaney Tuesday evening.
He was safely arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Drive-by Shooting, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree.
On May 14, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm., SPD responded to reports of a shooting at 2011 N Jefferson St.
It was reported a male exited a black Dodge Charger and fired a handgun multiple times before fleeing the scene in the Charger prior to the arrival of officers.
Responding Officers located two female victims, who were uninjured, standing near a vehicle, which two bullets had struck.
They also found shell casings in the parking lot, where the shooter was observed firing the gun.
The female victims stated they were standing next to the vehicle when the suspect shot at them, and they believed they were the targets of the shooting due to an ongoing gang conflict.
Since it was believed the case was gang-related, it was assigned to the SRSSTF for further investigation.
Investigators from SRSSTF conducted follow-up interviews and viewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses.
On May 17, 2022, SRSSTF Investigators developed probable cause to arrest 19-year-old Duane G. Delaney, a known gang member, for Attempted Murder 1st, Assault 1st, Drive-by Shooting, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st.
Delaney has two previous felony convictions (Attempt to Elude LE, Robbery 2nd Degree), and he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Due to Delany’s violent charges and past history, SRSSTF requested the assistance of the SPD’s Violent Crimes Task Force and SPD SWAT.
Later in the evening, Delaney was observed driving a black Dodge Charger throughout Spokane, and he was safely arrested near the intersection of W. Boone Avenue and N. Belt Street.
Search warrants were executed on the black Dodge Charger and Delany’s residence, where a firearm, and other evidence connecting him to the shooting, were recovered.
Delaney was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempted Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Drive-by Shooting, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree.
SRSSTF continues to investigate Delaney’s possible involvement in connection with other shootings in Spokane City and Spokane County.
As this is an active investigation, no further information is available at this time.