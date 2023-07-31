From KCSO:
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has been informed of recent scam calls within the community. Multiple victims have reported being called from a phone number matching the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. The callers claim to be deputies from the Sheriff’s Office as well as command staff members. Individuals are told they have an expired registration and must pay a fee to have it removed. Similar calls have been received where the caller claims they need to pay a fee or a warrant will be issued for their arrest, or increased penalties.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that we will not contact you by phone to collect payments for fees or other services.
Community members are encouraged to notify Central Dispatch at the non-emergency phone number of 208-446-1854 if they are contacted and asked for payments over the phone for subpoenas, warrants or other services.