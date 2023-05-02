From Spokane County Sheriff's Office:
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Search and Rescue Volunteers have been attempting to locate an overdue hiker believed to be in on the Liberty Lake trail system.
The hiker’s wife called to report that 65-year-old Scott S Flowers left their home yesterday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 9:00 am to hike the trail system beginning at the trailhead at Liberty Lake Regional Park, 3707 S. Zephyr Road. Flowers is said to be an experienced hiker and usually returns in the early evening, before dark. She became very worried when Flowers did not return on time and had not heard from him.
Flowers was reported missing on May 1, 2923, at approximately 8:00 pm, and Liberty Lake Police Officers and Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to try and locate him. Flowers’ vehicle was found in the parking lot of the park, and other people returning from recreating in the area were contacted, but Flowers was not located.
Search and Rescue Volunteers and Spokane County Regional Air Support Unit (ASU) were called out to assist and searched throughout the night, but Flowers was not found. SAR will continue the search later this morning.
Scott S. Flowers is described as a 65-year-old white male, approximately 5’08”, 180 lbs., believed to be wearing jeans, a black, possibly red sweatshirt, Seattle Mariners baseball hat, and a red backpack
Anyone with information about Scott S. Flowers or who may have seen him while out hiking in the area yesterday is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10061428.
