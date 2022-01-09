From the Washington Senate Democrats:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig announced Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Billig, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he has virtually no symptoms and has been quarantining since Tuesday after he thought he may have been exposed.
“I am grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted, which I know has prevented me from having any significant symptoms.” said Billig, 53. “I also appreciate that we have the technology in place to facilitate a hybrid legislative session so Senators can fully participate in legislative activities even while they quarantine. I do not expect this positive test will keep me from any of my legislative duties as session gets underway next week.”
Billig, who represents the 3rd Legislative District in Spokane, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 and then to the Senate in 2012. He has served as Senate Majority Leader since 2019.