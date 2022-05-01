From the Office of Patty Murray:
SEATTLE, Wash. - Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, issued the following statement on International Workers’ Day.
“Washington state’s workers—including immigrant workers—are the backbone of our economy. They are what keeps our country moving—and they deserve their fair share of the economic growth they help drive, and to be treated with dignity and respect.
"So today, we take a moment to honor all workers—and keep up the fight to protect workers’ rights and create a fairer, more inclusive economy that benefits everyone—not just the very wealthiest and giant corporations.”
Senator Murray has been a consistent champion for workers in the U.S. Senate. She is the lead sponsor of the PRO Act—comprehensive legislation to strengthen our labor laws and workers’ ability to join a union to fight for better wages and working conditions—and she is a lead sponsor of the Raise the Wage Act, which would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025 and phase our subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers, and workers with disabilities. As Chair of the Senate HELP Committee, Senator Murray has also held big corporations to account when they have engaged in unacceptable labor practices. Last week, she demanded two leading dollar store chains improve working conditions for their workers after reports of egregious labor violations.