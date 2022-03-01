From the Office of Sen. Patty Murray:
(Washington, D.C.) – Today U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:
“It’s good to see President Biden taking strong steps to hold Russia accountable for its unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, while uniting our global allies. Congress has an important role to play here and I’ll keep looking at ways that we can support the Ukrainian people. This needs to be a shared priority for Democrats and Republicans.
“Here at home, I’m glad President Biden sent an especially strong message that, after passing the one of the largest middle class tax cuts in history just last year, Democrats are going to double down this year fighting to lower costs for families—from child care to health insurance and prescription drugs. The corporations and very wealthiest Americans got even richer during the pandemic—while people who do their own grocery shopping and pump their own gas are finding their money isn’t going as far as it did before.
“We need to act to make the basics more affordable for working people and Democrats have the plans to do it, fully paid for by just making sure those at the very top to pay their fair share in taxes. Republicans should be willing to step up to the plate and work with us on solutions rather than playing politics on problems that really matter to people across Washington state and the country—but regardless, Democrats need to press forward.
“As President Biden said, it is past time we deliver a landmark investment in climate action and clean energy. Especially now, we need to redouble our efforts to transition to lower-cost, cleaner energy so we aren’t as reliant on costly foreign oil. This is going to lower costs in the long-term and strengthen our economy and our national security.
“There is no question the last two years have been incredibly tough—but our state and country are tougher. I am hopeful about the state of our union and the work we can get done in the coming year to help Washington state workers and families continue to rebuild from this pandemic, make our economy work for working people and not just those at the very top—and continue our fight for a stronger, fairer future for our kids and generations to come.”
