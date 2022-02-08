From the Spokane Regional Health District:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Community COVID-19 Testing Site at Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC), operated by Discovery Health MD with support from Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), is expanding operations to seven days a week starting this Saturday.
The drive-up testing site, located at 3410 W. Whistalks Way in Spokane, will be open each day from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. to conduct PCR (lab-based) testing for those who are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms or who have a confirmed exposure to a positive case. Appointments can be made online and are recommended, but not required.
Discovery Health MD’s second testing site at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center will not be expanding operations at this time. It continues to be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
For more information visit the testing information page in the COVID-19 section of SRHD.org or call (800) 525-0127, then press #.