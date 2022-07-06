SPOKANE, Wash. - On July 1, 2022, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich swore in five new Deputies and one Lateral Deputy, joining the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Please help us welcome Deputy Teresa Blazek, Deputy Darren Davis, Deputy Christopher Harris, Deputy Stephen Streltzoff, Deputy Ryan Trim, and Deputy Mariam Shengelia to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Teresa Blazek is 28 years old and was born and raised in South Central Texas, where she ran track in high school. She has run three marathons, played, and coached volleyball, and is now working on her Ph.D. in Chemistry.
Deputy Darren Davis is 28 years old and was born and raised in Broward County, Florida. At age 18, he moved to Amarillo, Texas, to become a Correctional Officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He joined Spokane County Detention Services as a Lateral Corrections Officer in 2018 before joining the Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy.
Deputy Christopher Harris is 45 years old, grew up in Spokane, and graduated from Rogers High School. He served as a United States Marine Corps Reservist from 1996 to 2004. In 2005, he joined Spokane County Detention Services, where he worked until becoming a member of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Stephen Streltzoff is 26 years old and originally from Southern California but has lived in Spokane for most of his life. He was a high school and college athlete, playing baseball while earning his bachelor’s degree from Arizona Christian University and his master’s degree from Campbellsville University.
Deputy Ryan Trim is 40 years old and was raised in North Bend, Oregon. He is a United States Marine Corps Veteran, serving from 1999 to 2009, where he earned the rank of Sergeant and completed four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has worked as a High Threat Security Consultant and a Personal Security Specialist and enjoys competitive shooting sports in his free time.
Deputy Mariam Shengelia is 23 years old and was born in Tbilisi, Georgia, in Eastern Europe. She and her family moved to the United States in 2009 and grew up in New York. She became a United States Citizen in 2015 and is a Lateral Transfer from the New York Police Department, where she has worked since 2018, serving as a Police Cadet for two years and as a Brooklyn Patrol Officer for two and a half years.
Please join us in welcoming them and their families to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and our Community.