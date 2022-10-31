SPOKANE, Wash - Snoop Dogg is coming to the Spokane Arena Dec. 15th as part of his Holidaze of Blaze tour.
The seven-time Platinum selling Artist, Movie Star, and Cultural Icon announces his upcoming Holidaze of Blaze tour featuring an incredible night of hits from a star-studded lineup!
Joining Snoop on this Tour are other transformational artists like T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and rising star Justin Champagne.
After performing at one of the most epic halftime shows in history, Snoop went on tour earlier in 2022 selling out Arenas across the Country. He is now back out to bring a very special holiday show where he will be touring with a full band for the first time in years! This is truly a one-of-a-kind show that you do not want to miss!
This epic lineup includes two Grammy Awards-Winner T-Pain, who recently proved to the World that he, in fact, does not need auto-tune when he shocked fans with his incredible voice as he won The Masked Singer in 2019.
It also will feature the living legend and original regulator, Warren G who joined Snoop on tour earlier this year. If that weren’t enough, Ying Yang Twins will complete a set packed with countless chart-topping hits that are sure to keep the audience up and jumping all while setting the stage for this incredible party.
And of course, kicking everything off is the rising star out of Lafayette, LA, Justin Champagne, who recently released the popular If She Ain’t Country with Snoop Dogg. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early as these shows are sure to sell out quick!
Tickets go on sale, November 4th AT 10:00AM.