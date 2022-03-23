SPOKANE, Wash. – Fashion show? Check. Pilates mini-sesh? Check. Advice on decluttering your house? Yep, that too!
The Spokesman-Review brings back its popular Active Living EXPO in person for 2022. Active Living, designed for those ages 55 and up and those who love them, takes place April 23 at the Davenport Grand Hotel in downtown Spokane, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are only $7 and can be purchased online in advance or at the door (cash only.)
Visitors to the Active Living Expo will have the opportunity to learn about exciting products and services available from more than 50 local vendors, everything from financial strategies to travel tips. There will also be a variety of speakers sharing health and wellness info, elder law issues, personal organizing ideas, and more, as well as interactive activities such as a Pilates mini-class and a fashion show.
Active Living is organized by The Spokesman-Review, with support from presenting sponsor MultiCare Health System Inland Northwest.
"There's truly something for everyone at Active Living," said Kathleen Coleman, The Spokesman-Review’s Director of Marketing & Business Development. "Who doesn't want to hear about how to tackle the clutter that's overtaken your home? I know I do! Not to mention - finally! - seeing fun spring and summer fashions, after living in gray, black, and stretchy work-from-home garb."
In addition to a free session from MultiCare physicians discussing healthy aging topics, other presentations cover everything from home health care to understanding Medicare.
Entertainment will be provided as well as a free ‘just for fun’ photo booth.
"Our emcee, KHQ-6’s Claire Graham, will help guide visitors to booths featuring retirement planners, travel experts, and even The Spokesman-Review's massively popular Northwest Passages Community Forum and Book Club," Coleman said. "And it's only $7 to attend."
The Spokesman-Review remains committed to the health and safety of our guests, as well as our vendors and volunteers. No mask or vaccine requirements are in place; however, disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available at no charge for those who feel more comfortable with them.
FOR COMMUNITY CALENDARS
The Active Living Expo, a community event and resource fair for ages 55 and up, takes place at the Davenport Grand Hotel in downtown Spokane 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022. Admission is $7, online in advance or cash only at the door. For tickets or more info visit www.spokesman.com/activelivingexpo, email events@spokesman.com or call (509) 918-8439.