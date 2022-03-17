SPD seeking assistance in a felony hit and run of a police vehicle

On 03/12/2022 just after 2am, an on-duty Spokane Police officer was transporting a female in his patrol car when they were hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Boone Ave and Washington St. The vehicle continued westbound on Boone and then northbound on Howard St. SPD’s Major Crimes is investigating this as a felony hit and run.
The involved officer and the female were evaluated at an area hospital where, fortunately, both were medically cleared. The officer suffered only minor injuries and the female reported only minor soreness as well.
Collision investigators have narrowed down the fleeing vehicle to a maroon/dark red 2003-2011 Lincoln Town car like the one pictured. If you have any information on the case and/or the vehicle please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case # 2022-20041222