From Spokane AIDS Network:
SPOKANE, Wash. - What happens when Drag collides with figure skating? You get Drag on Ice! Join us for a fabulous evening!
SAN – Spokane AIDS Network, in cooperation with Eastern Washington University, announces our winter fundraiser, Drag on Ice: A Fairy’s Tale. This exciting, one-of-a-kind event will take place on March 11, 2023, in the EWU University Recreation Center.
This event continues the annual EWU Drag Show theme, while adding ice skating. Local and national professional skaters will be donning drag and skating to fairy tale stories with a twist. This event will showcase 5 local drag queens and 5 figure skaters from Spokane, McCall, Idaho and western Washington.
Tickets are available via the Eventbrite website. Tickets are priced $5 for EWU Students, $20 general admission, $25 general admission/front row and $35 for VIP. VIP tickets include access to the meet-n-greet with the drag queens and skaters.
Drag on Ice is sponsored by Spokane Pride, nYne Bar & Bistro, The Inlander, Odyssey Youth Movement and Spectrum Center.
About the Event
- When: March 11, 2023, 7:00 p.m. VIP Meet-n-greet at 6 p.m.
- Where: EWU University Recreation Center, 1007 Elm Street, Cheney, WA 99004
- How: Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/519294954187