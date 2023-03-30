From the City of Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Friends of Riverfront Park are calling artists to submit proposals for an art piece to commemorate King Cole ahead of the 50th anniversary of Spokane’s World’s Fair, Expo ’74. The deadline for submissions is April 14.
The goal of the Friends of Riverfront’s project is to recognize the extraordinary vision and contribution of King Cole toward rejuvenating Spokane in the early 1970s. The budget for design, fabrication, and installation is estimated at $250,000, funded entirely through donations to the Friends of Riverfront Park.
The opportunity is open to all artists or artists teams ages 18+ in the United States, with preference given to Inland Northwest artists with a demonstrated appreciation for, and knowledge of, King Cole and the Expo ’74 story. One artist or artist team will be selected.
Statements of qualifications and concepts must be submitted by Friday, April 14 to the Friends of Riverfront Park. Interested artists are asked to review submission details at the Friends of Riverfront website.
The Spokane Park Board endorsed the installation of a commemorative art piece for this purpose. The selection of the artist(s) and approval of preliminary designs will be made by the Friends group, and the Park Board will have final design approval. The projected completion date for the installation is June 2024.
The Friends of Riverfront Park is a Washington nonprofit corporation and registered charity, recently formed to support Spokane’s signature urban park.