From The City of Spokane:
In observance of the Independence Day holiday, Spokane City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 4. On-street paid parking meters will not require payments on Monday, July 4.
Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late after the Fourth of July, with pickups normally scheduled for Friday, July 8, occurring on Saturday, July 9.
Here are some additional closures and cancellations:
- The Waste-to-Energy facility will be closed on Monday, July 4.
- My Spokane 3-1-1 Customer Service will be closed Monday, July 4. The public and access the online app 24 hours a day.
- Spokane Municipal Court will be closed Monday, July 4.
- All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, July 4.
- Spokane City Council is not scheduled to meet on Monday, July 4. Council meetings will resume on Monday, July 11, with a 3:30 p.m. briefing session and 6 p.m. legislative session. Meetings are shown live on CityCable 5, the City’s government-access cable station, and are streamed on Facebook and the web at spokanecity.org.
Meanwhile, many activities are planned for the holiday. Riverfront Park will host a Fourth of July Celebration starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until the 10 p.m. fireworks show.
City pools, splash pads, and golf courses also are open. For pool and splash pad information go to the aquatics information on the web. For golf course information visit www.spokanegolf.org.
Just a reminder: Fireworks are illegal in the City of Spokane, as well as in Spokane County and the cities of Spokane Valley, Cheney, and Liberty Lake. Fireworks fines range from $536 to $1,000 for each infraction.
What Can the Public Do About Fireworks?
Residents can report violations by calling Crime Check at 509-456-2233. If you find or have fireworks, fire stations cannot accept them. Fireworks should be taken to the Waste to Energy Plant, at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd for NO COST disposal in the household hazardous waste area.
Spokane Fire Department encourages the community to celebrate safely by enjoying a public display provided by licensed Pyrotechnicians. Leave it to the professionals.