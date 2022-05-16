From Spokane City Council:
SPOKANE, Wash. - During Monday’s City Council Legislative Session, council voted 6-0 (Council President Beggs absent) on an emergency interim zoning ordinance concerning the siting of shelter space for vulnerable and homeless individuals through November 7, 2022. This action follows a similar vote on April 18 that did not pass at the time. Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson brought forward tonight’s ordinance, who voted against it, and Councilmember Karen Stratton.
“I brought back this zoning ordinance because the conversations regarding funding and sustainability of an emergency shelter have seemingly halted since the April 18th vote,” said Wilkerson. “The administration has promised for weeks to have a package of information to us that includes cost, lease agreements, and wrap-around services, which we Council Members have been waiting to receive. I want to clarify that the delay in getting this shelter set up is not zoning; we are awaiting the pertinent details to make a sound decision. Council Members and our constituents need to know the anticipated costs as other shelter contracts are up for renewal this June.”
"The Administration has updated their criteria for the shelter contract, incorporating some of the best practices that Council request via resolution,” says Councilmember Zack Zappone, who was out of the office during the April 18th meeting. “I support the zoning change and look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Administration on a holistic approach to address homelessness."
Councilmember Jonathan Bingle added, “If our goal as a council is to provide shelter to the homeless, this ordinance is a necessary first step. Drug dealers, sexual predators, and human traffickers often prey on those living on the streets. This will give many the option of having a safe place to sleep. With the newly added support of Councilmembers Wilkerson, Stratton, and Zappone, we could get this done.”
The interim zoning ordinance shall be in effect until November 7, 2022, unless extended or canceled at a Council public hearing. It is anticipated that while the interim zoning ordinance is in effect, the city will evaluate whether to make measures within the ordinance permanent according to the public notice and participation process of the Industrial Zones Primary Uses as listed within the Spokane Municipal Code. A public hearing will be held during Council’s regular Legislative Session at 6:00 p.m. on July 11, 2022. Currently, no lease agreement or provider is identified for the proposed Trent Site location.
From Mayor Nadine Woodward:
The City Council tonight suspended the rules to pass an emergency interim zoning change to allow shelters to operate in heavy industrial zones citywide. The change is one of three steps needed to open a new shelter on East Trent Avenue. A lease is close to being finalized with the property owner to open a shelter that includes supportive services. The deadline on the restarted process to seek and evaluate proposals from potential operators closes on Thursday. Potential operators attended two separate bidders’ conferences last week and toured the East Trent location. Mayor Nadine Woodward issued the following statement about the interim zoning change and the remaining steps to open a new shelter:
“Sidewalks, alleyway, and fields are not safe or humane places for people. This zoning change gives the City additional flexibility to offer people a safe place to sleep indoors and support individuals in the next steps in their journey. This community challenge requires community collaboration to achieve the best outcomes for everyone. The City is in the final stages of negotiating a lease on a new space with wrap-around services and receiving proposals from prospective operators of that shelter. Both are being done in partnership with a growing list of community members who are willing to be part of the solution. We appreciate the City Council’s action tonight and look forward to their continuing support as we put the health and safety of our community first.”