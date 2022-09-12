From the Spokane City Council:
Spokane City Council voted 5-2 during their September 12, 2022, legislative session to impose an immediate moratorium on building permits for residential structures in the Latah/Hangman and Grandview/Thorpe neighborhoods for a period of six months.
The purpose of the moratorium is to allow the City adequate time to update the Transportation Impact Fees and General Facilities Charges (GFC) it assesses and collects in the Latah/Hangman and Grandview/Thorpe Neighborhoods so that the fees:
- are adequate to cover the cost of system improvements that are reasonably related to new growth and development occurring and anticipated in these neighborhoods;
- do not exceed a proportionate share of the costs of system improvements that are reasonably related to the new development and;
- will be used for system improvements that will reasonably benefit the new development.
“Neighbors have asked the City to step up to help alleviate serious safety concerns along the U.S. 195 corridor,” said Council Member Lori Kinnear. “The Washington Department of Transportation and the Spokane Regional Transportation Council has identified infrastructure improvements for the area; however, those improvements will cost the City tens of millions of dollars to implement. This moratorium temporarily stops the issuance of new building permits while the City works to update impact fees and GFCs so that any future development pays its fair share of the infrastructure improvement cost. Councils and Administrations from the 1990s-2000s knew that inadequate infrastructure in the area was a problem and did not act. It will take years to complete all the work that needs to be done in the area. This temporary moratorium is the first step towards completion of needed improvements.”
“We owe it to the residents of the Latah/Hangman and Grandview/Thorpe neighborhoods to ensure adequate infrastructure improvements can be completed,” said Council Member Karen Stratton. “This should include safe and efficient transportation options, adequate water supply, preservation of natural lands, and other public and private facilities that make the neighborhood livable and safe.”
Council will hold a public hearing on this moratorium at their 6 p.m. legislative session on November 7, 2022.