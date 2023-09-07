From Spokane City Council Member Betsy Wilkerson:
Council Member Wilkerson responds to the recent allegations of the nonprofit organization, “Jewels Helping Hands,” misuse of city-funded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.
“During the 2020 pandemic, many businesses and nonprofit organizations were mandated to cease operations,” said Council Member Betsy Wilkerson. “Many of them, already operating on a shoestring budget, suffered the loss of revenue, steady employees, and the ability to serve our community during the pandemic. Fortunately, the City received ARPA dollars, and those funds were strategically allocated to qualified businesses to help restore their businesses and ultimately restore our community. I am calling upon everyone in our city not to disparage these businesses and non-profits but to support them and understand what they do to help make our communities whole.”
Recently, misinformation surfaced that the ARPA funds allocated to Jewels Helping Hands were used for recreational activities rather than post-pandemic recovery. Jewels Helping Hands and 81 other non-profit organizations responded to the City’s Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) grant of $ 5,000,000.00 to qualified non-profit organizations. The City of Spokane Accounting Department received an application and required documentation from Jewels Helping Hands. After a thorough vetting process, Jewels was awarded $57,500 for lost revenue and rental reimbursements. The ARPA funds are federally funded dollars, and organizations must meet city and federal requirements for funding.
On July 31st, 2023, Spokane City Council unanimously voted 4-0 (with Council Members Zappone and Bingle absent and Council President Kinnear’s former seat still vacant) to approve consent item, “Not-for-profit Assistance Awards, round 2,” following the approved Tranche 3 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations, to 82 local not-for-profit entities for $2,684,039.36. (OPR 2023-0727). Council Member Wilkerson and Council Member Karen Stratton were the sponsors of this ordinance.