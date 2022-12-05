SPOKANE, Wash. - During Monday’s Legislative Session, City Council voted 5-2 to pass a Fair Meal Delivery Ordinance, which establishes requirements for third-party delivery platforms operating within the City of Spokane. This ordinance requires food delivery platforms to offer local restaurants a 15% commission option for being on their platform.
The proposal is modeled after similar legislation in Seattle and Minneapolis. Council Member Zappone and Council Member Kinnear have heard from locally owned restaurants that as costs continue to rise, there is a need to assure price stability with third-party delivery services.
“With the Fair Meal Delivery Ordinance, Council continues to protect, support, and grow our local small businesses,” said Council Member Zappone. “It assures and supports our local small businesses, who are currently losing money on every transaction with these large third-party delivery platforms.”
“We’ve heard from our local delivery services, like Treehouse, that this works for them,” said Council Member Kinnear. “Unfortunately, opponents of this legislation, including our local chamber of commerce, are prioritizing multi-national corporations with multi-million-dollar budgets over our local businesses.”
Read the full Ordinance: