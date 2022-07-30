From the City of Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Library branches will extend their extended operating hours through Monday, August 1 to provide indoor cooling areas for residents to seek relief from extreme temperatures. The branch locations have the capacity to serve 1,784 adults and children throughout the City. If capacity levels are reached, the City will expand to additional locations.
Spokane Public Library cooling areas include drinking fountains and filling stations, restrooms, access to books, wi-fi connectivity, technology, and interactive play areas.
Spokane Public Library locations have increased the hours of four locations to be open Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. providing air-conditioned spaces for residents throughout the City.
- Central – 906 W. Main St.
- Shadle Park – 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.
- Liberty Park – 402 S. Pittsburg St.
- Hillyard – 4110 N. Cook St.
Additionally, Spokane Transit Authority is granting fare exceptions during the extreme heat event to customers who are unable to afford bus fare traveling to cooling centers in the City of Spokane.
National Weather Service Spokane (NWS Spokane) is indicating the ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ will remain in effect until Monday, Aug. 1, at 11 p.m. As of today, near record high temperatures are expected through Sunday and Monday is forecasted to have highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Spokane Parks & Recreation splash pads and pools are great places to cool down for free. Splash pads are operational from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at 19 parks, and six pools are open Mondays – Saturdays at varied hours. Most parks also have drinking fountains to access water.
Riverfront Park have water misters on the Numerica Skate Ribbon for those out enjoying their wheels, and a water bottle filling station will be in the park. The public amenities in the park can offer indoor places to cool down while visiting; for daily hours, please visit the Riverfront calendar.
Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build-up of heat within their home through late in the week. This high-risk heat can be especially problematic for those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
Children and seniors, those experiencing homelessness, people with chronic illnesses, and people who take certain medications, such as blood pressure medications and even antihistamines, are especially at risk for problems with high summer temperatures.
Spokane Regional Health District offers guidance for extreme heat as well as outdoor activities on their website.
The community is encouraged to take advantage of these facilities and their amenities as well as check on neighbors, friends, and family during this week. If you can help someone, please do.
Additional resources and information are available through:
- My Spokane 311
- 211
- SNAP Resource Guide
- Spokane Homeless Coalition
- Spokane Regional Health District
The City continues to monitor National Weather Service Spokane information and will respond according to the level of severity designated in its Emergency Management protocols as conditions change.