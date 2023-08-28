From the City of Spokane:
In observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 4, Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other City facilities, including the Waste-to-Energy facility.
Solid waste services will be a day late all week with Friday’s pickup occurring on Saturday. Residents who miss garbage day can report their missed collection online.
Here are some additional Labor Day closures and cancellations:
- On-street paid parking will not require payments but remember even when parking is free on holidays, all parking rules, including time limits, still apply.
- All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed. In addition, the Hillyard Library will be closed Sunday, Sept. 3 for maintenance.
- The Spokane Municipal Court and Community Justice Services will be closed.
- My Spokane 311 employees will not be available for in-person, phone, or online customer service inquiries. The public can access the 311 online app 24 hours a day as messages will be responded to the next business day.
- Development Services Center employees will not be available on Labor Day.
- The Spokane City Council has cancelled its meeting for the week of Monday, Sept. 4. The Council will meet next on Monday, Sept. 11, for its regular 3:30 p.m. briefing session and the 6 p.m. legislative session. Meetings are shown live on CityCable 5, the City website, and Facebook.
The City aquatic centers are closed for the season, but splash pads and golf courses will be open throughout the Labor Day weekend. Splash pads begin closing Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Pig Out in the Park, featuring great food and live music, is scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 4 in Riverfront Spokane. The Looff Carrousel, Numerica SkyRide, and Numerica Skate Ribbon will be open Labor Day weekend. Go to the Riverfront website for more information.
The Spokane Symphony will perform a free Labor Day concert at Comstock Park on Monday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m.