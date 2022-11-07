From Spokane County:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, The Spokane County Courthouse will be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about unique challenges faced by many veterans. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.
Our veterans and their families have made immense sacrifices to support and defend our nation. Many of them have been subject to significant stress in relation to their service. Spokane County wants to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered and that our community is grateful for their sacrifices.
Spokane County residents are encouraged to join in recognition, support, and appreciation for our nation’s veteran heroes and their families. The lighting event will kick-off at 4:00 p.m. on November 7th, 2022 and will include posting of colors by Fairchild Air Force Base Honor Guard, Invocation by Chaplain Garry Losey, followed by a keynote speech by Colonel Brian Newberry, United States Air Force, Retired. There will also be a chance for children to interact with the Spokane Indians mascot and “KC” the KC-135 tanker mascot. The Spokane Mobile Vet Center along with Spokane County Regional Veterans Services Center will also be on site.
- WHEN: Monday, November 7th, 2022
- WHERE: Courthouse Lawn area between the Public Works Building and the Law Enforcement Memorial on the County Campus, located at 1026 W. Broadway Avenue.
- TIME: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.