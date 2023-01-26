From Spokane County Library District:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Library District announces the latest addition to its Digital Library: Kanopy, the video streaming service for quality, thoughtful entertainment. Stream and view movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films, and educational videos that inspire, enrich, and entertain with Kanopy.
District library card holders can enjoy an ad-free experience on TVs, mobile devices, and tablets as well as online in a browser. Viewing is instantaneous and unlimited with no rental time imposed and is available to in-district library card holders.
Kanopy is easy to use, much like other streaming services. Browse different categories and genres that include documentaries and films based on true stories; world cinema; comedies, drama, romance, thrillers, and horror; Oscar winners and nominees; family movies and much more!
Discover great cinema at home and on the go! To learn more and start streaming, visit www.scld.org/kanopy-news.