Spokane Valley, WA, Release: June 8, 2022.
Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels delivers meals to seniors throughout Spokane County, but is in a specific urgent need for volunteer drives within the city limits of Spokane.
In 2021, Greater Spokane County served over 220,000 meals throughout the entire county of Spokane and 2022 looks to exceed those numbers. Seeing growth in all areas of the county, the organization is realizing an urgent need to attract new volunteers within the city of Spokane in order to help meet demand.
Volunteer drivers deliver approximately 10 to 14 meals on a route that takes approximately 1 to 1 and a half hours. Most volunteers drive just one day a week and that is enough to help the organization meet the need. Drivers who cannot commit to one day a week are still welcomed as a regular need for substitute drivers presents itself on any given day.
More than a meal, volunteer drivers provide vital social interaction that boost the health well-being of the seniors. Volunteers will receive orientation training and must complete a background check to be eligible for delivery. Many volunteers are recent retirees looking to give back to their community with their newfound time.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit www.gscmealsonwheels.org or simply call 509-924-6976.