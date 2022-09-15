From the City of Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Magic of Recycling! That’s the theme for the 2022 Spokane County Recycles Poster Contest. Selected artwork will be used to educate county residents on the importance of reducing waste as we work towards conserving resources by giving new life to recyclables.
Local students in grades K-8 in Spokane County are invited to submit their creative interpretations of this year’s theme. Up to 15 winners will be featured in the 2023 Spokane Recycles calendar.
In addition, finalists will have their work on public display at River Park Square from Monday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 15 and will be officially recognized by elected officials and solid waste professionals. The program culminates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, which is America Recycles Day.
Contest Deadline: Friday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.
Posters must be on letter-sized paper, oriented horizontally (landscape), and done in colored pencils, markers, or crayons; no 3-D collages accepted. Other rules and a registration form can be obtained at www.talktrashspokane.com or by calling 509.625.6580.
This contest is sponsored by the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System. For additional information on recycling in Spokane, visit our Solid Waste page or contact the City of Spokane’s Solid Waste Disposal Department at 509.625.6580. For Spokane County information, visit the Spokane County website or call 509.477.6800.