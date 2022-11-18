From Spokane County Sheriff's Department:

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names of the Deputies involved in the November 14, 2022 incident that resulted in an hours-long SWAT standoff where the armed suspect fired multiple times, striking neighboring homes in the 18600 block of E. Lindsay Lane.

Deputy Davis French was hired with the Sheriff’s Office in January 2020 and is correctly assigned to the Spokane County Patrol Division on the night shift, a member of the SWAT Team, and a member of our Recruitment Team. He attended the University of Oregon, graduating in 2019 after earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Relations.

Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in February 2017 and has served the citizens of Spokane County since 2015 as a Corrections Officer with Spokane County Detention Services. He is a current School Resource Deputy (SRD), a SWAT Team member, and was previously assigned to the Patrol Division.

Deputy Thomas Walton joined the Sheriff’s Office in September 2017 as a Lateral Deputy. He was a Field Training Officer (FTO) assigned to the Patrol Division before being selected for his current position as a School Resource Deputy (SRD). Deputy Walton also is a Reality Based Training (RBT) Instructor and SWAT Team member.

Before joining our agency, he began his law enforcement career in 2012 with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked in Court Services, Corrections, Patrol, and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SWAT).

In addition, he honorably served our Country in the United States Marine Corps (5 years active/2 years reserves).

In compliance with WAC 139-12, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police Department personnel will not be involved in this investigation.

The SIIR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane Police Department, the Washington State Patrol, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, and the Spokane Valley Police Department.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team is investigating this Deputy-Involved shooting.

The Washington State Patrol is the case managing agency in this incident. All future communications regarding this incident will be sent via the SIIR Team.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the decedent's name when appropriate.

Once the SIIR Team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review.