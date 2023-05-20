The following is a response from the Spokane Humane Society to allegations of having a hostile work environment. You can find our coverage of those allegations here.
"It has come to the attention of the Spokane Humane Society that claims have been made to the media regarding a toxic and hostile work environment by a group of volunteers who recently made the decision to resign from their volunteer roles at our organization.
We are unable to respond to the specifics of these allegations as they have not been provided to us, and no formal complaints regarding toxic or hostile conduct have been filed.
The Spokane Humane Society works hard to actively ensure a fair and respectful work environment that is safe and supportive for all of our employees, volunteers, and animals. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of respect, integrity, and professionalism in all our operations. We do not discriminate in any capacity on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexuality, national origin, age, disability or genetic information.
Our organization has established a code of conduct that must be followed by all employees and volunteers. This code of conduct is reviewed and signed by new employees and volunteers, and is reviewed again regularly with employees during performance reviews. This code of conduct includes our core values that define our internal culture and must be exhibited by all members of our team, employee or volunteer: Showing compassion and empathy during interactions with all people and animals, demonstrating dedication and dependability, and being eager and willing to go above and beyond for the greater good of the organization.
We take all breaches of our code of conduct seriously and have a 60 day, 3-strike corrective action process in place to address violations while providing clear direction and opportunity for the employee or volunteer in question to improve their conduct and remain a part of our team. If the employee or volunteer is unable or unwilling to meet the conduct standards by their 3rd strike meeting on the 60th day of the corrective action process, they are let go.
On February 23, the Spokane Humane Society decided to part ways with a volunteer who had violated this code of conduct in his interactions with Spokane Humane Society staff. Immediately following this decision, a letter was sent to our board of directors and leadership from a group of volunteers and employees who were close to him, protesting our decision to part ways and asking for a platform to discuss some personal concerns they would like to bring forward.
The full Spokane Humane Society leadership team quickly provided a meeting time and space for all of the volunteers who signed this letter to come and present their concerns on March 13th. During this meeting, the volunteers presented their issues and asked that the leadership team remain silent until a brief discussion period at the end of the meeting. The leadership complied with this request. After hearing the 12 concerns brought forward by this group, the SHS leadership team scheduled another meeting on April 13th to provide a response to each concern. On Monday April 17th, we were notified that a number of the volunteers who requested these meetings had chosen not to continue volunteering at our organization. That same day, we were notified by the Inlander that they had been approached by these same volunteers with claims of a toxic and hostile work environment. This was not one of the concerns brought forward in either the March 13th or April 13th meetings held with these volunteers.
Volunteers play a critical role at the Spokane Humane Society, with over 300 active volunteers helping to ensure that animal welfare care, laundry, dishes, and maintenance can be completed. We value their time, passion, commitment, and input and feel deeply blessed by their support. With so many volunteers working in so many areas of our organization, we created a new communication structure last year utilizing a volunteer lead position to ensure that all volunteers have the opportunity to provide input and raise concerns with our Volunteer Coordinator and leadership team. The volunteer lead meets weekly with our Volunteer Coordinator. When the Volunteer Coordinator position was open for several months this last year, the volunteer lead met weekly with our HR and Facilities Director who is responsible for overseeing the Volunteer Coordinator position and the volunteer program. We also send weekly update emails to our volunteers, hold quarterly meetings where all volunteers are invited to gather, and extend invitations to appreciation gatherings and celebrations at least once a year, as we are able.
While we try our best to ensure that all volunteers and employees are happy at the Spokane Humane Society and always provide avenues for providing feedback, we recognize that sometimes individual goals, values, and perceptions do not align. At this point, our leadership team has collectively spent hundreds of hours in the past calendar year attempting to resolve conflicts with this small group of volunteers that has now resigned. We dispute the claim that the Spokane Humane Society work environment is toxic or hostile towards volunteers and hope that the evidence of our remaining 300+ volunteers speaks for itself in response to claims made by this small, close-knit cohort of former volunteers."