From Spokane International Airport:
Spokane International Airport (GEG) will hold a dedication ceremony for the Rail-Truck Transload Facility, 3911 South Craig Road, Spokane, WA 99224, from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.
The Rail-Truck Transload Facility will provide multimodal freight movement services to meet the increased demand from the area’s commercial and industrial sectors for a larger transportation and logistics network. The $14.3 million project includes three new rail tracks, two loading tracks and a running track, which cover nearly two miles and directly connects to the Geiger Spur rail line. It also offers five turnouts and a 182,650 square foot concrete circulation area for freight truck movement.
The facility is expected to be operational in spring 2023. At the end of September, video was captured of the Transload facility. Hopefully, it will provide you with perspective regarding project’s scale and scope. Enclosed is an oblique aerial captured in July 2022 of the transload in the foreground and the Airport’s property in the background.
The dedication will take place at the transload facility, 3911 S. Craig Road. The event will be held under a tent on the concrete circulation area. Event parking signs will direct guests to the event site, and a media area will be provided. Confirmed speakers include Spokane Airport Board Chair Nancy Vorhees, Spokane County Commissioner Al French, Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, and Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.