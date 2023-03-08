From the Spokane Lilac Festival Association:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Lilac Festival Association (SLFA) is announcing a move from their longtime office location on South Regal. After several decades at the former location, the SLFA office will now be located at the Monroe Court Building just north of Downtown Spokane.
The move is the latest in a series of changes implemented by the SLFA over the past three years. The association, which annually hosts the largest Armed Forces Torchlight Parade in the nation and serves as ambassadors of Spokane to the Pacific Northwest, traveling to dozens of community festivals each year with the Royal Court and theme float, also moved their longtime float production facility in early 2022.
In February 2023, the SLFA hired Adriana Berndt as contract Director of Development to oversee fundraising and relationship building for the 85-year-old association. Berndt is a proud born and raised Spokanite, attending Gonzaga Preparatory School and representing G-Prep as a member of the 2003 Royal Court. Berndt completed her bachelor's degree in Psychology from Washington State University, and holds a Master's degree in Applied Psychology from Eastern Washington University. Berndt previously worked as the Director of Alumni and Parent Engagement at Gonzaga Prep, Assistant Director of Alumni Programs at EWU, and most recently was the Associate Director of Philanthropy at EWU.
“I am so honored to help the Spokane Lilac Festival Association advance its mission of honoring our military, empowering our youth, and showcasing our region,” says Berndt. “As Spokane's longest running local organization, I am excited to partner with our amazing community to keep the SLFA vibrant for another 85 years.”
Berndt was contracted with the input of SLFA directorship, under the leadership of 2023 Festival President, Sam Snow. “One of the goals for my term as president was to set-up the SLFA for success as we move into the future,” says Snow. “Our reaction to the shutdowns was a crossroads for us as an Association and we decided to use it as an opportunity to try new things and grow our organization. We are excited to have Adriana move into this position, with her experience and passion, and are thrilled to move the festival Onward.”
Berndt was instrumental in selecting the new office location, citing the convenience and central location, along with accessibility to the parade and events during Festival week, as a benefit of the new location.
Berndt will join office manager, Stacey Kottwitz, at the new location, which will be open for office hours starting March 9, 2023. Future communications can be addressed to the SLFA at 901 N Monroe St., Suite 222A Spokane, WA 99201.