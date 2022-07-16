From Planned Parenthood in Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. - It has been three weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion. With national attention turning toward the local impacts across the Spokane region, weekly demonstrations from Spokane residents, as well as Federal and State officials taking action, we call on Mayor Nadine Woodward to affirm Spokane as a safe city for abortion access and prohibit city employees from cooperating with abortion-related investigations.
“We’re in a national health care crisis and need officials at every level of government to do everything within their authority to fight for access to abortion,” said Mitzi Guerin, Medical Affairs Director. “We can and must do more to address this crisis especially in Spokane.”
As the Mayor of the second largest city and that is located twenty miles from Idaho - which has passed several abortion bans – Mayor Woodward has remained silent and has not taken a position. The U.S. Conference of Mayors – including Mayors in Boise, Salt Lake City, and Tacoma – have all voiced their support for access to abortion.
For the Spokane health center, the number of out-of-state patients is dramatically increasing. Ten states currently have abortion bans in effect with more than half the states in the country predicted to enact restrictions that would result in a 385% increase for out of state patients. These abortion restrictions disproportionately hurt those who already face systemic discrimination– including women, Black, Indigenous, and people of color, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, low-income populations, those living in rural communities, and people with disabilities. Earlier this year, Idaho tried to ban gender-affirming care for youth and would have made it a felony to help patients access care outside the state. We must defend the right to travel for health care.
With Idaho laws likely to take effect in the next month that criminalize abortion access, we call on the Mayor to enact protections against extradition for those seeking or providing reproductive health care services in Spokane. The Mayor has the authority to prohibit city employees from cooperating in investigations initiated by other states into anyone obtaining or providing abortion that is legal in Washington. This action will help make sure patients get the care they need in Spokane.
“We want to be clear: abortion remains legal here in Washington and we are working to ensure that people — regardless of where they come from — can access abortion services with as much support and as few barriers as possible,” said Lili Navarrete, Director of Public Affairs and Raiz of Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho. “We call on Mayor Woodward and the City of Spokane to join us in sending a message: Spokane is here for you. We will not turn people away, and we will find a way to support you so that you can get the care you need – no matter what.”