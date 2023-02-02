The City of Spokane is launching a community housing survey about how the implementation of the Building Opportunity and Choices for All Interim Ordinance last year can help add housing inventory and meet the current need.
It is also developing amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code that will increase the opportunity for different housing types in the City’s development code.
Sometimes called “missing middle housing,” the City seeks to increase development of two-, three-, and four-unit residential structures in the City. These efforts are part of the Shaping Spokane Housing program—projects meant to address the housing crisis.
The Planning & Economic Development Department is working on possible permanent changes to the vision for these housing types in Spokane. These changes are being developed under the Building Opportunity for Housing project.
Missing middle housing types are currently allowed in only a few locations in Spokane. However, missing middle housing fills a unique need in the overall housing availability picture and can provide solutions for first-time homebuyers, those who might seek to reduce the size (and cost) of their current housing, and others who simply aren’t looking for the traditional single-family home.
Building Opportunity for Housing Survey
The City invites input from everyone about their own housing needs, what they have experienced when finding housing in the past, and each person’s vision for housing in the City. The survey is open to anyone who lives or works in, or visits, Spokane.
“A home is very personal and can have a huge effect on one’s happiness and comfort,” said Spencer Gardner, the City’s Planning Services Director. “To that end, the City is seeking input from anyone interested in this topic through an online survey.”
While the survey will be available online for at least a few months, the City encourages residents and fill out the 10-minute survey as soon as possible. Early respondents will be eligible for a drawing for gift cards and may be invited to provide additional input into the process in the future.
The survey is available in:
- English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L9QCSGT
- Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L9QCSGT?lang=es
- Russian: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L9QCSGT?lang=ru
- Vietnamese: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L9QCSGT?lang=vi
- Arabic: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L9QCSGT?lang=ar
- Tagalog: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L9QCSGT?lang=tl
- Marshallese: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XS97BRM
What is Shaping Spokane Housing?
In 2021, the City completed the Housing Action Plan, laying out strategies and actions that could help to address the critical need for housing units. Through the Housing Action Plan process, studies and actions were developed. As the City has considered and adopted some of these actions, it has done so under a program called Shaping Spokane Housing. This program seeks to implement the strategies and actions identified in the Housing Action Plan while simultaneously paving the way for a major update to the City’s Comprehensive Plan due to be adopted in 2026. More information: www.shapingspokanehousing.com