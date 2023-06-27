From SNAP Spokane:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — In an effort to combat the high number of fall-related injuries among residents, the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has partnered with SNAP to strengthen their Enhanced Safety Visit Program. Thanks to a recent $18,000 grant from State Farm, the program will strive to reduce the occurrence of falls within the community.
“Over the past several years, the number one 9-1-1 call we respond to is for falls. Older adult falls are preventable and one of the best ways to reduce the risks associated with falls is by modifying the home environment, making it safer with help from our community partners,” said SVFD Fire Marshal Brett Anderson.
To address the issue SVFD has enlisted the services of SNAP’s Essential Home Repair team to install ADA grab bars in the homes of disabled residents and older adults living in the Spokane Valley Fire District.
SNAP AND GONZAGA PARTNER TO BEAT SUMMER HEAT
Gonzaga University’s Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment has teamed up with SNAP to raise funds to purchase free standing AC units to reduce the impact of this summer’s heat.
“Even though it's taking a bit longer for the summer heat to arrive, we know that it's on its way,” commented SNAP’s Director of Community Action Carol Weltz. "Before long, many of our neighbors will be facing the challenge of staying cool and trying to beat the heat."
SNAP has options to help battle the hot summer days ahead. Free-standing air-conditioning units and box fans may be available at no cost for income-qualified Spokane County renters and homeowners. Please call 509-456-7627 to request an AC unit or walk into SNAP offices to request a fan. SNAP may also be able to install central A/C for seniors 60+ at no cost if they already have central heating. Call 509-456-7627 Ext. 6400 for details.
SNAP Weatherization can improve energy efficiency, making your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. SNAP provides the service at no cost to income qualified Spokane County renters and homeowners. Call 509-456-7627 Ext. 2419 to apply or click the button below for more information.