From Spokane Valley Fire Department:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has replaced a previously used firefighting foam with a new safer foam in an effort to improve the health of our firefighters, community and environment.

In 2018, Washington State passed the Firefighting Agents and Equipment Law that prohibited the use of class b AFFF (aqueous film-forming foam), a type of firefighting foam that contains PFASs (poly or per-fluorinated alkyl substances) for training purposes by fire departments.

The previous Class B firefighting foam contained harmful nonstick chemicals or “PFASs,” which have been linked to contaminated water supplies across the country, including the Spokane River.

While the previous foam was still allowed by the state to be used in emergency response calls involving flammable liquids, the Spokane Valley Fire Department made the decision to replace all our Class B foam with the new, safer firefighting foam without PFASs.

“This was the right decision, to remove the harmful foam for the safety of our firefighters, our citizens and our environment," said Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has replaced a previously used firefighting foam with a new safer foam in an effort to improve the health of our firefighters, community and environment.

In 2018, Washington State passed the Firefighting Agents and Equipment Law that prohibited the use of class b AFFF (aqueous film-forming foam), a type of firefighting foam that contains PFASs (poly or per-fluorinated alkyl substances) for training purposes by fire departments.

The previous class b firefighting foam contained harmful nonstick chemicals or “PFASs” which have been linked to contaminated water supplies across the country.

While the previous foam was still allowed by the state to be used in emergency response calls involving flammable liquids, the Spokane Valley Fire Department made the decision to replace all our class b the foam with the new safer firefighting foam without PFASs.

“This was the right decision, to remove the harmful foam for the safety of our firefighters, our citizens and our environment.” – Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr.