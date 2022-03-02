For Immediate Release:
March 2, 2022
The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire at approximately 8:30 am today in the East 5300 Block of Sharp Avenue in Spokane Valley.
Callers reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the structure and called 911. The first arriving crews pulled a preconnected hand line from an engine to knock down the fire on the interior of the structure. Additional crews took handlines to the interior of the structure and extinguished the remaining fire and ensured that the fire had not extended. A thorough search of the structure was performed to ensure that no one was inside the business. The property owners stated that the business was being remodeled.
Nobody was in the business when the fire started. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A total of 12 fire units, including units from Spokane Fire Department, responded to the call. No injuries were reported.
Photos from the fire scene are posted on our Facebook page.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents to be aware of their neighborhood surroundings.