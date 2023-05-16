From Spokane Valley Fire Department:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m., the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) will officially break ground on our brand-new training facility.

The new 13,000+ sq. ft. building will have state-of-the-art classrooms, providing a positive learning environment, that will help meet growing fire department needs. It will also allow SVFD to offer regional training opportunities for larger groups of firefighters or organizations.

Our current training center has only one classroom, no locker rooms, no showers, no decontamination area, no self-contained breathing apparatus (scba) bottle filling capabilities, limited office space, and no space for live fire training.

The new training facility will have a spacious indoor training area for firefighters, where they can perform real-life scenarios out of the extreme heat and cold. There will also be a 2-story residential house layout inside, to provide an area where firefighters can use ladders to reach a building to do search and rescue training, keeping SVFD firefighter’s skills sharp throughout the year.

This new facility will also have a decontamination area and a personal protective equipment (PPE) washing area, to remove cancer-causing agents off firefighter’s gear after training.

Additionally, the current SVFD burn building, after 30-plus years, is at the end of its life span. The new training facility and property has an area large enough to provide a new burn building, which is still being developed and will be built in 2024 in coordination with the training center. The training center is right next to the current tiller pad used for driver training located at the same property as the new maintenance shop which held its grand opening last month. Having the training center next to the shop allows maintenance of apparatus to be done as crews train. This provides not only cost savings but time savings as well minimizing the time apparatus must be out of service due to repairs.

Completion of facilities on this site will be done in 2027/2028 when the future Station 11 on the West side of the property is built.

Division Chief Tom Hatley said of the project, "Having all these facilities on one campus will be a game changer, providing numerous savings in time, apparatus movement, limited down time for crews, which means an increase in safety in safety and savings for our department and for the citizens of Spokane Valley"

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, May 17th at 18903 E. Garland Ave, just east of the intersection of Barker and Garland. The event is open to the public.